Punjab Food Authority Takes Actions In Chiniot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Punjab Food Authority takes actions in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) District Administration Chiniot. Punjab Food Authority Chiniot's vigorously took actions against adulterated substandard milk and ghee.

By setting up checkpoints at the entrance and exit points of the city, more than 10,000 liters of milk in 61 milk trucks and at several milk shops were checked with a modern lacto-scan machine. During the inspection, fines of Rs. 18,000 were imposed for failing milk samples and 50 liters of adulterated milk and 25 kg of substandard milk were destroyed.

Furthermore, under the mission of providing quality food, inspections of several food points and grocery stores were also carried out.

Grocery stores were fined Rs. 21,000 due to failed samples of basins and the presence of expired products in the display and 7 kg of expired products were destroyed on the spot. While during the inspections of shops selling pakoras and samosas, fines of Rs. 22,500 were imposed for violating hygiene rules and using prohibited ingredients.

Prevention of adulterated food is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority and actions are being taken in this context. The ongoing case will be investigated so that the adulteration mafia can be eradicated.

