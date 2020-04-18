UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Teams Discard 1,870-litre Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams have discarded 1,870 litres of adulterated milk during an ongoing operation in the area of Makkah Colony of Gulberg

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) dairy safety teams have discarded 1,870 litres of adulterated milk during an ongoing operation in the area of Makkah Colony of Gulberg.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon led the operation.

He said that the dairy safety teams conducted raids at 10 milk shops and inspected 6,240 litres of milk. He said that the teams checked the quality of milk through mobile testing lab and found that the commodity was blended with harmful chemicals and polluted water.

The teams also issued warning notices to many shops.

