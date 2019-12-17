UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority To Arrange Awareness Workshops For Street Hawkers

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Punjab Food Authority to arrange awareness workshops for street hawkers

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prepared a comprehensive plan to bring the street hawkers in its network to ensure provision of food at paddlers' carts as per the provincial food laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prepared a comprehensive plan to bring the street hawkers in its network to ensure provision of food at paddlers' carts as per the provincial food laws.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon disclosed this while chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

He added the authority would also conduct free awareness workshops and start an awareness campaign across the province.

Memon directed the PFA heads of operations and public relations wings to draft a working model and submit it to him. He said the health of common man could be secured by conserving the food at such points because mostly middle class consumed it. The training workshops would be arranged for street hawkers at their places so that they could enhance awareness without losing their daily wages.

