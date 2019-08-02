Punjab Food Authority To Celebrate Independence Day With Zeal: DG PFA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:12 PM
The Punjab Food Authority had made all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day (14th of August) with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal
In this connection,PFA had planned to organize a programme titled "Adulteration-free New Pakistan".
PFA would arrange competitions of extracurricular activities among the students of different universities. Audition of debate competition was held at PFA Headquarters here on Friday.
The PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that Punjab Food Authority would organize Milli Naghma contest, debate and drama competitions.
He said that PFA would distribute prizes among the position holders to encourage them.