UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority To Celebrate Independence Day With Zeal: DG PFA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 10:12 PM

Punjab Food Authority to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: DG PFA

The Punjab Food Authority had made all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day (14th of August) with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority had made all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day (14th of August) with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal.

In this connection,PFA had planned to organize a programme titled "Adulteration-free New Pakistan".

PFA would arrange competitions of extracurricular activities among the students of different universities. Audition of debate competition was held at PFA Headquarters here on Friday.

The PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that Punjab Food Authority would organize Milli Naghma contest, debate and drama competitions.

He said that PFA would distribute prizes among the position holders to encourage them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Independence August All

Recent Stories

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range ..

2 minutes ago

US media continues to comment on Imran Khan's "suc ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court hands over under-age maid to Chr ..

2 minutes ago

IGP Punjab for merit based promotion of Elite offi ..

2 minutes ago

British MP welcomes President Trumps offer of Medi ..

9 minutes ago

Qasim Khan Suri for early completion of family sui ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.