Punjab Food Authority to celebrate Independence Day with zeal: DG PFA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority had made all arrangements to celebrate Independence Day (14th of August ) with the utmost enthusiasm and zeal.

In this connection,PFA had planned to organize a programme titled "Adulteration-free New Pakistan".

PFA would arrange competitions of extracurricular activities among the students of different universities. Audition of debate competition was held at PFA Headquarters here on Friday.

The PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that Punjab Food Authority would organize Milli Naghma contest, debate and drama competitions.

He said that PFA would distribute prizes among the position holders to encourage them.