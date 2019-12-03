UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority To Launch Campaign Against Misleading Food Labelling

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has pulled up its socks to expose mafia that involved in the crime of misleading and false food labelling on products.

In this connection, a special campaign would be launched across Punjab.

This decision was taken in a meeting regarding food labelling fraud, held at PFA Headquarters on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon has directed officials to constitute special teams for tackling this issue and ensure the presence of food in the market as per the PFA Act.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to protect consumers from false, misleading and healthy claims made on these products labelling, marketed across Punjab. He said that these teams would ensure the presence of ingredients in the products which would be mentioned on the product labelling.

He mentioned that claiming fruit by adding fragrance orflavor in the product is a crime.

