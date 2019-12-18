Punjab Food Authority to launch spree to check iodization in salt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon has directed its operations teams to check the salt process units across Punjab to ensure the right amount of iodine in salt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab food Authority Irfan Memon has directed its operations teams to check the salt process units across Punjab to ensure the right amount of iodine in salt

In this connection, Irfan Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review salt iodization at PFA Headquarter.

Meanwhile, a delegation of National Fortification Alliance has given a detailed briefing on it.

The director general said the tams would conduct tests on the spot to check the amount of iodine, while samples of any unit should be sent to the laboratory for further analysis if needed.

He said strict action would be taken against the salt processing units in case of their samples failed or not to be included iodine in salt.

He further said iodine deficiency led to neck and brain diseases but it could control it to ensure the addition of iodine in the salt as per law.