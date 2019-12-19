Punjab Food Authority to launch spree to check iodine in salt

Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon has directed operations teams to check salt process units across Punjab to ensure right amount of iodine in salt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab food Authority Irfan Memon has directed operations teams to check salt process units across Punjab to ensure right amount of iodine in salt

In this connection, he chaired a meeting to review salt iodization at the PFA Headquarters.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the National Fortification Alliance has given a detailed briefing on it.

The director general said teams would conduct tests on the spot to check amount of iodine while samples of any unit should be sent to a laboratory for analysis if needed.

He said that strict action would be taken against the salt processing units in case of their samples failed or not to be included iodine in salt.

He said that iodine deficiency led to neck and brain diseases but it could control it to ensure the addition of iodine in the salt as per law.