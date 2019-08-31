UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority To Start Checking Of Ghee, Butter, Cheese From Sept 4

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:15 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start checking of ghee, butter and cheese from Sept 4 across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start checking of ghee, butter and cheese from Sept 4 across Punjab.

The purpose of the campaign was to ensure provision of safe and healthy food to consumers.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed teams to collect samples of these products from the open market for laboratory testing and the campaign would be continued till Sept 5.

He said that samples would be collected in the presence of companies' representatives by following the blind-sampling method.

In this connection, the PFA has issued a notification to the companies for contacting the Authority till Sept 3.

In the light of the laboratory reports, indiscriminate action would be taken against the companies producing substandard ghee, butter and cheese and the units would be closes down.

The DG said that licenses of those factories would be canceled whose samples would found substandard or adulterated.

