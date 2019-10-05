UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority To Start Sampling Of Beverages From Nov 11: Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:51 AM

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverages from Nov 11: Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure the quality and standard of the food throughout Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure the quality and standard of the food throughout Punjab.

The PFA Director General Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman said that samples would be collected in the presence of the company's representatives by following the blind-sampling method and would be referred to more than one laboratories.

He also said that all companies could contact PFA by November 1. For this purpose DG PFA had directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The results would be published for public interest and awareness. In the light of the laboratory report, indiscriminate action would be taken against failed manufacturing companies by immediately closing their production which results would not be satisfactory.

Related Topics

Punjab Company November All From

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

1 hour ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

4 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

4 minutes ago

PAC sub-body directs State Bank of Pakistan to pro ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.