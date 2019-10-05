Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverages from Nov 11: Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure the quality and standard of the food throughout Punjab

The PFA Director General Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman said that samples would be collected in the presence of the company's representatives by following the blind-sampling method and would be referred to more than one laboratories.

He also said that all companies could contact PFA by November 1. For this purpose DG PFA had directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting of the campaign.

The results would be published for public interest and awareness. In the light of the laboratory report, indiscriminate action would be taken against failed manufacturing companies by immediately closing their production which results would not be satisfactory.