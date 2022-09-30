UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Unearths Fake Bottled Water Unit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 08:12 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake bottled water unit and recovered 6,815 bottles of so-called mineral water while carrying out a raid in Harbanspura, here on Friday

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik led the operation and said that drinking contaminated water was filled in the non-food grade bottles and supplied in the market by using the name of a popular brand.

He said the food business operator also failed to get the food grade certification and production label registration from the competent authority as well as remained unsuccessful to present the medical certificates of the workers to the raiding team on the spot.

Further, the team had witnessed the stagnant water in the production area, wrong labelling, poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene during the raid. He added that food business operator had mentioned the address of Switzerland on bottles to save from the authority's action.

During the raid, PFA confiscated 6,815 substandard drinking bottled water, machinery, labels and 18,000 empty bottles.

The PFA DG said that operation activities would be accelerated against food adulteration mafia with help of vigilance officers. The food authority had been taking action against the foes of public health under the zero-tolerance policy, he added.

