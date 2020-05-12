UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Uproots Veggies Cultivated With Sewage Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) eradicated veggies cultivated on 105 kanal piece of land with sewage water in different cities of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Food safety teams of Punjab food Authority (PFA) eradicated veggies cultivated on 105 kanal piece of land with sewage water in different cities of South Punjab.

The teams examined veggies on 192 kanal of land and found vegetables grown on 105 kanal with contaminated water.

The veggies included: Cabbage, Onion, spinach, mint, tomotto and green chilies etc.

The teams uprooted the veggies cultivated on 48 kanal from Lodhran, 40 kanal from Bahawalnagar, 16 kanal from Bahawalpur and one kanal from Rahim Yar Khan by tractor, said a press release issued here.

