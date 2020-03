Punjab Food Authority warns canteen owners at Bahauddin Zakariya University to improve products quality, cleanliness arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) have warned owners of different canteens in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to improve quality of eatables and cleanliness arrangements otherwise their outlets would be sealed.

A team of Punjab Food Authority along with Chairman Cafeteria BZU Professor Rao Abdul Qayyum and Resident Officer (RO) Tahir Mehmood visited different canteens including Canteen Mariyum Hall, Mess Mariyum Hall, Canteen Amna Hall, Mess Amna Hall, Canteen Food Sciences, Civik Centre, Agriculture, Canteen Pharmacy, Mess Hamza Hall, Canteen Hamza Hall, Canteen Fatima Hall, Mess Fatima Hall.