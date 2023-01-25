Punjab Food Authority's teams in the district imposed a fine of Rs 143,000 on various food points for different violations, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority's teams in the district imposed a fine of Rs 143,000 on various food points for different violations, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said the teams checked 132 food units including 10 vehicles transporting milk and imposed fines on 11 food outlets.

The teams also disposed of 29 liters expired beverages, 14 liter poor quality cooking oil and 14kg other expired items.