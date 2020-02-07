The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams on Friday sealed 14 food points in Punjab including four in the provincial metropolis over violations of the provincial food regulations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams on Friday sealed 14 food points in Punjab including four in the provincial metropolis over violations of the provincial food regulations.

The authority also discarded 0.8 million cola drinks bottles and huge amount of substandard sweets, milk and other food items.

The action was taken against food businesses operators during visit to their food premises by food safety teams which were monitored by PFA officials of the respective districts, while DG PFA Irfan Memon led this operation in Lahore.

According to the details, PFA raided Amjad Labelling Unit and recovered more than 800,000 fake bottles, caps and labels.

The DG Food Authority said that Amjad Bottle Production Unit has been sealed while recovered fake labels of famous brands.

PFA Multan team raided and sealed Maqbool Ahmed and Imran Fat Rendering Unit over untraceable oil, extracting oil from animal fats, having no labelling on processed oil and poor arrangements of insect control and stinky atmosphere.

In Vehari, Mumtaz Spices Factory was sealed over not following previous instructions, adulterated spices, expired products and poor arrangements of cleanliness. Similarly in Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan, Rehmani Sweets and Bakers and Waqar Sweets were sealed over not following previous instructions, usage of textile colours, toxic chemicals, having no certificates of workers.

cobweb of spiders, rusted machinery and poor cleanliness.

Furthermore in Bahawalpur, Al-Farooq Food Caf�, Khan Broast and Chicken Biryani, Chaudhary G Chicken Broast were sealed over the usage of rancid oil, no labelling and having no record of oil changing. While in Bahawal Nagar, Super Sip Tea warehouse was sealed over repacking of expired tea, addition of non-food graded colours and no cleanliness of store. A team of PFA Rahim Yar Khan closed down Ishfaq Kiryana Merchant over selling prohibited gutka, expired items, loose spices and having no license.

PFA raided Jamal Sweets and Bakers in Faisalabad and sealed it due to poor storage, stinky atmosphere, rusted machinery and usage of toxic chemicals.

PFA's watchdog team In Gujranwala raided Mukhtar King Fish and sealed it over adulterated spices, usage of broken fridge, having no medical certificates of workers and stinky atmosphere. In Hafizabad, Adeel and Kashif Mart was sealed over selling expired food items and poor arrangements of cleanliness.

PFA imposed Rs 282,000 cumulative fine across the Punjab in all districts. PFA officials imposed fine of Rs 157,500 on various eateries in south region, Rs 67,000 fine on various shopkeepers in Gujranwala division, and in Faisalabad Rs 57,500 fine was imposed on FBOs in this division.