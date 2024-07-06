Punjab Food Department Issues Notification Of Flour Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM
The Punjab Food department has issued a notification with regard to prices of flour in the province.
According to official sources here on Saturday in Lahore and Rawalpindi price of 10-kg flour bag
had been fixed as Rs 900.
In Attock and Jhelum rate of 10-Kg flour bag had been set as Rs 890 while in Chakwal, Sheikhupura
and Kasur Rs 870.
In Gujrat, Mandi Bahuddin, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib the rate of 10-kg flour bag had been fixed as Rs 820.
In Faisalabad, Toba tek Singh, Sargodha, Multan, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahwalpur price
of 10-kg flour bag had been set as Rs 800.
In Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan rate of 10-kg flour bag had been fixed as Rs 790 whereas in Layyah, DG Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Jhang it had been fixed as Rs 780.
As per the notification price of Rs 10-kg flour bag in Muzaffargarh had been fixed as Rs 770 and in Rajanpur Rs 760.
