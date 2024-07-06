Open Menu

Punjab Food Department Issues Notification Of Flour Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

The Punjab Food department has issued a notification with regard to prices of flour in the province.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Punjab food department has issued a notification with regard to prices of flour in the province.

According to official sources here on Saturday in Lahore and Rawalpindi price of 10-kg flour bag

had been fixed as Rs 900.

In Attock and Jhelum rate of 10-Kg flour bag had been set as Rs 890 while in Chakwal, Sheikhupura

and Kasur Rs 870.

In Gujrat, Mandi Bahuddin, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot and Nankana Sahib the rate of 10-kg flour bag had been fixed as Rs 820.

In Faisalabad, Toba tek Singh, Sargodha, Multan, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahwalpur price

of 10-kg flour bag had been set as Rs 800.

In Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan rate of 10-kg flour bag had been fixed as Rs 790 whereas in Layyah, DG Khan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab and Jhang it had been fixed as Rs 780.

As per the notification price of Rs 10-kg flour bag in Muzaffargarh had been fixed as Rs 770 and in Rajanpur Rs 760.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Vehari Attock Wazirabad Flour

Recent Stories

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

52 seconds ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

53 seconds ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

55 seconds ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

58 seconds ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

34 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

34 minutes ago
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel ..

WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY

34 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

36 minutes ago
 Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

36 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, ..

Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..

36 minutes ago
 SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant m ..

SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients

36 minutes ago
 Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan