Punjab Food Department saved Rs 30 billion under austerity drive: Minister Food

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Department Sunday managed to save Rs 30 billion under austerity drive of Punjab government.

This was told by Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry while talking to media persons here.

He said that under the directives of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Food Department sold out 7.2 million metric ton wheat stored in godowns for last many years. He told that due to farmer-friendly policies of Punjab government, Rs 2.7 billion pending dues of sugarcane farmers were paid by sugar mills.

He said that 98 percent of payments to sugarcane farmers have been paid for this year.

He said that the government has vowed to provide clean and healthy food to the people and Punjab Food Authority is playing an important role in this regard. To a question, he said that it was unpleasant to realize that Bahawalpur district stands last in Punjab for health delivery services.

Punjab Food Minister in response to a question took notice of 10 out of operation dialysis machines at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.