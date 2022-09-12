Punjab Food dept cancels licenses of 6 vendors

The Punjab Food department on Monday canceled the licenses of six vendors while First Information Reports (FIRs) was registered against eight shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food department on Monday canceled the licenses of six vendors while First Information Reports (FIRs) was registered against eight shopkeepers.

The teams of Food department took this action during checking of various shops and flour centers in various areas of the provincial capital under the leadership of Director Food Punjab Shozeb Saeed on the direction of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha, says a spokesperson for Punjab Food department.

The teams conducted a detailed inspection of several areas including Gulshan Ravi, Bund Road, Sanda, Gwalmandi, Lakshmi Chowk and Karim Park and took strict action against the vendors.

The teams reviewed the availability, supply and sale of green bag flour at the shops.

Director Food Punjab Shozeb Saeed suspended a food inspector for negligence while issuing a show cause notice to a surveyor.

Shozab Saeed directed the shopkeepers to display banners of Punjab government rates on the front and keep a complete record of supply and sale of flour from the flour mills on a daily basis.

He clarified that checking would be continued on a daily basis.