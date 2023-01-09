UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Dept Decides To Increase Flour Supply In Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food department has decided to increase flour supply in market.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that the department had sufficient wheat stock.

He said per day quota of wheat had been increased from 21,000 to 26,000 metric tons.

Spokesman said that 1000 trucking points had been set up to ensure of flour to people besides doubling the capacity of sale points.

Flour mills would be provided 26,000 tons of official wheat, he added.

Previously 1474000 flour bags of 10 kg were being provided, now the bags had been increased to 1820000, he added.

