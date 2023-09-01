Open Menu

Punjab Food Dept Focusing On Food Safety: Punjab Food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Punjab Food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said that the Food Department is focusing on ensuring food safety and provision of nutritional food to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said that the Food Department is focusing on ensuring food safety and provision of nutritional food to people.

He said this while addressing a seminar, held under the auspices of the Nutrition International and National Fortification Alliance at a local hotel on Friday.

Food Additional Secretary Khalid Mahmood Tipu said that the main objective of the Food Department was to provide quality, hygienic and safe food to people. He said that the Food Department and Punjab Food Authority were working together to ensure availability of fortified wheat. He said that people of south Punjab were facing the issue of unbalanced diet.

Khalid Mahmood Tipu said that children and women of South Punjab were facing health issues due to absence of proper nutrients and vitamins in their diet. He said, "From time to time, the Food Department issues instructions to 700 flour mills to ensure manufacturing of flour having zinc and other important nutrients in it."The Punjab Food Fortification Bill 2023 was in final stages of the preparation which would be passed in forthcoming assembly, he added. Representatives of National Nutrition Alliance, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and others attended the seminar. Progress on annual fortification of wheat, edible oil and nutrition foods was also reviewed.

