Punjab Food Dept Issues Notification Regarding Prices Of 'Roti' And Flour
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food department has issued a notification regarding the prices of 'Roti' and flour in line with the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.
A spokesman of Price Control and Commodities Management department said here on Thursday that action would be taken if 100 grams of 'Roti' would be sold against fixed price of Rs 14.
Flour bag weighing 10 Kg would be sold at a rate of Rs 905 while price of 20 kg flour bag had been fixed as Rs 1810.
Spokesman said that implementation on prices of 'Roti' and flour would be ensured. He said that artificial price hike and hoarding would not be allowed at all.
