Punjab Food Minister Sends Independence Day Greetings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the 77th Independence Day, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, accompanied by Food Safety Heroes, released a heartfelt video message extending congratulations to Pakistanis across the globe.
Reflecting on the journey since August 14, 1947, the minister acknowledged the numerous challenges the nation has faced and praised the relentless efforts of Pakistan's sons and daughters who continue to serve the country on all fronts.
He highlighted the ongoing battle against food terrorism and adulteration, emphasizing the tireless work of the Punjab Food Department and the Punjab Food Authority. "Our force is on duty day and night, monitoring the quality of food from the streets to the most affluent areas," he stated, adding that public support has been invaluable in ensuring the success of their efforts.
On the Independence Day, the minister renewed the government's resolve to wage a Jihad not only against the adulteration mafia but also against counterfeiters.
In his message, DG Food Authority Asim Javed echoed this sentiment, pledging to eradicate adulteration from the country and reaffirming the department's commitment to providing healthy and quality food to every citizen. "With new enthusiasm and hope, we renew our commitment on this Independence Day. May Allah Almighty protect Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah," the message concluded.
