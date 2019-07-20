UrduPoint.com
Punjab Forensic Laboratory Issued No Report On Audio, Video Tape: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Punjab Forensic Laboratory had not issued any report on the audio and video tape of a judge.

Speaking at a press conference, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was spreading lies regarding the issuance of a report about the tape.

The PML-N was trying to get on the nerves of people by constantly telling lies as no tape was sent to the Punjab Forensic Laboratory for examination, Dr Firdous added.\932

