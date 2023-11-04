Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Director General of Punjab Forensic Science Agency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir passed away on Saturday.
The family said he had died of a heart attack in the United States on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Punjab caretaker chief minister has expressed deep grief over the death. In a statement, Mohsin Naqvi said that Dr.
Ashraf Tahir had done had rendered valuable services in Punjab forensics science and his services would be remembered for a long time.
Being a credible professional in forensic discipline, Dr. Tahir was appointed consultant to establish the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) by the Punjab government, while stay-working in Cuyahoga County Forensic Science Laboratories. He not only designed the state-of-the-art laboratory but also supervised the training of its staff.