UrduPoint.com

Punjab Forest Department Plants 102mln Trees In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Punjab forest department plants 102mln trees in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab forest department planted 102 million plants across Punjab from January to December 2022. The highest plantation was done in Bahawalpur with 2 million.

According to the departmental performance report 2022 issued here on Friday, the total number of trees planted under the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Program reached 310 million till now.

As many as 2614 awareness programs were organized in the province this year, while the number of other awareness activities related to encouraging plantation was 3159.

The department distributed 35 million saplings to the people free of charge against the target of 34 million in 2022, while 23 new government nurseries were added this year, now the total number of nurseries across Punjab raised to 460.

More than 58 million plants of various types were produced in nurseries, while more than 556 acres of occupied land of the forest department was recovered. Similarly, 228 FIRs were registered against the incidents of tree cutting and thousands of logs were recovered.

The department completed three development schemes at the cost of Rs 803 million, which included the expansion and renovation of Bhakkar Forest Park, Forest academy and Forest Complex. On the other hand, animal breeding resulted into increase of 381 animals and birds in the safari zoo and 287 in the Lahore zoo.

Minister Forest Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Forest Shahid Zaman expressed their satisfaction on the performance report and said that during the year 2022, special measures were taken to improve the overall performance and creating awareness about plantation and animal protection. Minister Forest and Secretary Forest expressed their determination to continue the same vision in 2023.

Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Shahid Zaman said that in the new year, special attention would be paid to achieve plantation goals, increasing animal breeding and remodeling of zoo's and safari parks for the survival and protection of wildlife.

Related Topics

Lahore Tsunami Punjab Bahawalpur Same Bhakkar January December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

2 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.