Punjab forest dept plantation data invalid: Zartaj Gul

Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the plantation data presented by the Punjab forest department was invalid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the plantation data presented by the Punjab forest department was invalid.

She made these remarks while addressing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change with member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan.

She said there were only eight trees in her constituency in Dera Ghazi Khan against the reported target of 8,000 trees. "When I made visit on the plantation site there has been only eight trees," she added.

The Committee chair censured the Punjab Forest department on the anomalies appeared in the data and directed the officials to present detailed report on the data of plantation and record of encroached land in their respective domains.

Munaza Hassan also expressed her displeasure on not taking the local MNAs on board in their respective Constituencies during plantation campaigns.

The Committee also recommended Sindh forest department to submit a detailed report on plantation.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Planning told the committee that the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) land for Monal Restaurant was given on lease by the CDA Board which was for 10 years and had ended. However, later a survey revealed that the land belonged to Military grasslands as per jurisdiction and were handed over to the authorities concerned.

To a question on violation of the National Park, the authorities maintained that it was under the Wildlife Ordinance of 1979 that permits construction of hotels and rest houses.

Minister of state Zartaj Gul suggested the committee should form certain recommendations and regulations to bound the restaurants to abide by environmental laws and develop eco-friendly set up.

The chairperson of the committee directed the Secretary ministry of climate change Hassan Nasir Jamy to take local agricultural experts and environmentalists under 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

The Secretary told the committee that IUCN and WWF local chapter had participated in the Billion Tree Afforestation Project and therefore their services were taken in 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

"15 percent component of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project will be used to develop private nurseries helping poor and unemployed youth and women to meet the massive plantation targets," he added.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman Dr Anis ur Rehman briefed the committee on the MHNP.

"MHNP is the main reason for the establishment of Federal capital in Islamabad due to the scenic beauty of its hills," he said.

He said there were institutional encroachments made in the Shakerparian area of the MHNP where 77,000 cubic meter land was removed without any permission.