Punjab Forest Minister Sibtain Khan Resigns

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:48 PM

Punjab Forest Minister Sibtain Khan has resigned from his office besides sending his resignation to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar.Sabtain Khan will be presented before Accountability Court (AC) today.

NAB had arrested PTI MPA and provincial forest minister Sabtain Khan yesterday.According to media reports Sabtain Khan is charged with awarding illegal contracts of mineral resources in 2007 as minister in 2007.

He is alleged of awarding contracts of 500 metric tons iron worth billion of rupees as minister of Mines and Minerals. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi was the then chief minister of Punjab.

