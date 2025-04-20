Punjab Forests Get High-tech Security With Thermal Imaging AI: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi Sunday announced that Punjab has become the pioneering province in Pakistan to implement thermal imaging technology for round-the-clock satellite monitoring of forests to identify and curb illegal activities.
In an interview with a private news channel, Zaheer Abbas Shirazi elaborated details about the project, highlighting the integration of AI technology to enhance detail identification in forest monitoring.
He stated that the initiative encompasses the entire Punjab Forest Project, utilizing drones, satellites and geographic information systems to enhance monitoring and management.
As part of the initiative, thermal imaging monitoring has been launched in Murree and Rawalpindi' s forests, with nighttime surveillance also being conducted to enhance security and enforcement, he mentioned.
"This cutting-edge technology will enable the identification of temperature variations and provide real-time insights into activities within designated forest areas through live satellite imagery", he said.
"A dedicated team around 700 of AI specialists will oversee the initiative, facilitating efficient monitoring and swift response to any incidents," he mentioned.
"Thermal imaging and live satellite feeds will offer real-time insights into forest activities. An AI specialist team will ensure seamless monitoring and rapid response," he highlighted.
"Deforestation, wildfires, and illegal hunting will no longer be tolerated. We'll use advanced technology to track down those responsible," he warned.
