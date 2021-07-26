Punjab gears up preparation for Measles Rubella Campaign in November

Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Khalil Ahmed Monday said that Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign would be launched in November 2021 across all districts of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Khalil Ahmed Monday said that Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign would be launched in November 2021 across all districts of South Punjab.

Speaking as chief guest at Micro-planning Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop on Measles Rubella Catch-up Campaign Punjab 2021 at a hotel, he said that training of Master Trainers was key to make the campaign successful. He added that the activity was supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The workshop was attended by DHO-Preventive services, District Surveillance Coordinators, EPI Focal Person, DSVs of Bahawalpur & DG Khan Division and representatives of WHO and UNICEF.

Director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Training of Trainers (ToT) would groom the potential and skills of the trainers who would perform duties amicably in districts..

The major areas covered were human resource, logistics forecast, vaccine cold chain assessment & requirements, Case Reporting & Management and Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilization (ACSM).

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said, "for successful implementation of a campaign of this scale, it is extremely important to develop Microplans through quality trainings. I am grateful to partners WHO and UNICEF for their support. Quality Microplanning is contributory and compulsory for a successful campaign. Microplanning is backbone of MR Campaign to reach the last child."The current session is first session out of six planned for all the districts of the province. For the first time in EPI history, facilitators and participants will get incentives for developing quality Microplanning from WHO through DDM cards.

The WHO representative shared Introduction of MR Catch-up Campaign & Microplanning with awareness activities, said an official handout.