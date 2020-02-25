Punjab gets new Prison Management Information System

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) jointly handed over formal control and implementation of the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) to the Punjab Prisons Department in a special ceremony, held at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) jointly handed over formal control and implementation of the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) to the Punjab Prisons Department in a special ceremony, held at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Provincial Prisons Minister Zawar Hussain Warraich welcomed the step and stated that this programme would prove to be an important milestone in bringing administrative reforms and improving functions of prisons department. This step will also link all Punjab prisons with one another, he added.

He further said that data of all prisoners would be immediately obtained under this project and would significantly improve effectiveness and capacity of prisons department officials under the head of PMIS. Prisons department will require assistance and support of these organizations in future for further improvement, he added.

Various speakers also expressed their views during the ceremony and said that PITB would introduce PIMS in all Punjab prisons and will play its effective role for implementing this system as well as providing assistance and stability as a technology partner.

Representative of INL Ms Lauren A Meelang, Prisons Minister Zawar Hussain Warraich, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha, IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, IG Prisons Sindh Nusrat Hussain Mangan, IG Prisons KPK Masood-ur-Rehman, IG Prisons Balochistan Malik Muhammad Yusaf and IG Prisons AJK/Additional Secretary Home Masood-ur-Rehman were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNODC and INL was signed by IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.