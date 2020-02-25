UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Gets New Prison Management Information System

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:57 PM

Punjab gets new Prison Management Information System

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) jointly handed over formal control and implementation of the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) to the Punjab Prisons Department in a special ceremony, held at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) jointly handed over formal control and implementation of the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) to the Punjab Prisons Department in a special ceremony, held at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Provincial Prisons Minister Zawar Hussain Warraich welcomed the step and stated that this programme would prove to be an important milestone in bringing administrative reforms and improving functions of prisons department. This step will also link all Punjab prisons with one another, he added.

He further said that data of all prisoners would be immediately obtained under this project and would significantly improve effectiveness and capacity of prisons department officials under the head of PMIS. Prisons department will require assistance and support of these organizations in future for further improvement, he added.

Various speakers also expressed their views during the ceremony and said that PITB would introduce PIMS in all Punjab prisons and will play its effective role for implementing this system as well as providing assistance and stability as a technology partner.

Representative of INL Ms Lauren A Meelang, Prisons Minister Zawar Hussain Warraich, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha, IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, IG Prisons Sindh Nusrat Hussain Mangan, IG Prisons KPK Masood-ur-Rehman, IG Prisons Balochistan Malik Muhammad Yusaf and IG Prisons AJK/Additional Secretary Home Masood-ur-Rehman were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNODC and INL was signed by IG Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology United Nations Punjab Drugs Hotel Ali Agha All

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

16 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.