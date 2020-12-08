Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan IGPs discuss professional matters, technology use to improve policing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The inspectors general of police (IGPs) of Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) met here at Central Police Office on Tuesday and discussed matters of professional interest and the use of technology in improving the policing system in their respective provinces.

IGP Punjab Inam Ghani informed visiting IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan that the Punjab police were effectively using the information technology to protect the lives and properties of citizens and maintaining the rule of law in the province.

He said there had been a marked improvement in delivery of service to citizens, adding that general policing and service delivery projects had been separated to facilitate people and tackle the challenges of policing.

The IGP Punjab said that with the help of effective monitoring and close inspection, equal attention was being given to both the sectors which would help citizens get justice without any delay, adding that the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the people and the police had also been improved.

The IGPs of Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of IT, training and investigation.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan thanked the Punjab Police for providing assistance in security services and duties during the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and said that the Punjab police performed their duties with due diligence in the harsh election environment and their performance was really commendable, he added.

He said that IT projects of Punjab police were exemplary in terms of improving effective policing and service delivery while bilateral cooperation with Punjab police would also be further enhanced.

Later, the IG Punjab presented a commemorative souvenir to IG Gilgit-Baltistan.