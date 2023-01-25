UrduPoint.com

Punjab Got First Position In Ox Culture Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Punjab got first position in Ox Culture Festival

District Sports Department on Wednesday organized Ox Culture Festival in Marghuz area here that was participated by 35 oxen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces

In the festival, the ox of Dilwar from Punjab stood first, Pervaiz's ox from Saleem Khan area of Swabi got second and the ox of Nisar from Chach Hazroo got third position.

In the festival, the ox of Dilwar from Punjab stood first, Pervaiz's ox from Saleem Khan area of Swabi got second and the ox of Nisar from Chach Hazroo got third position.

In the end, Sports Officer Tariq Mohammad distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners of the festival. He said that holding of ox cultural festival was to promote inter-provincial sports activities.

