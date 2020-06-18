Punjab government allocates Rs. 13 bln for promotion of Livestock & Dairy Sector

The Punjab government has allocated over rupees 13 billion in the budget of the new financial year for the promotion of Livestock and Dairy Development Sector

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Latasib Satti said that the government investment in this sector would provide economic security to the people through a large number of cattle breeding's in particular, said a statement issued here.

He said that Pakistan is basically an agricultural country and the stability of the national economy is largely dependent on agriculture and livestock is the most important component of the agricultural sector.