Punjab Government Announces Development Program
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Hazro, Attock, the provincial government has announced a multi-million rupee development program.
The initiative, worth Rs 135 million, aims to provide quality healthcare facilities and services to the local population, particularly the poorest of the poor.
Under this program, six Basic Health Units (BHUs) and one Rural Health Center (RHC) in tehsil Hazro will be transformed into modern healthcare facilities. Each BHU will receive Rs 15 million, while the RHC will get Rs 45 million.
The revamped facilities will include the Basic Health Units at Jatyal, Haroon, Khakwani, Bhangi, Kamra, and Shamshabad, as well as the Rural Health Center at Ghourghushti.
According to Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, this development plan demonstrates the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of their geographical location.
Khanzada, while talking to media persons in Attock on Sunday emphasized that the government will ensure access to basic health facilities for the common man.
Additionally, work on the Rs 35 million state-of-the-art trauma centre at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) complex Hazro, which was halted due to financial and technical reasons, will resume soon.
