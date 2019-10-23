UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government Announces To Run Orange Line Metro On Oct 28 From Dera Gujran To Anarkali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:52 PM

Punjab Government announces to run Orange line metro on Oct 28 from Dera Gujran to Anarkali

Punjab government has announced to run orange line metro train on October 28 from Dera Gujran to Anarkali in order to avert contempt of court proceeding

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Punjab government has announced to run orange line metro train on October 28 from Dera Gujran to Anarkali in order to avert contempt of court proceeding.Supreme Court while expressing displeasure over delay of project during hearing of Orange line case on August 5 ordered project director and former bureaucrat Sibtain Fazal Halim to give final date to start project.Upon it he prayed court to give him time of Jan 2020 to run the train.A meeting was held under Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar at which it has been said that work upon 13 stations of orange line metro train from Dera Gujran to Anarkali has been completed.

First experimental trial to run train on electricity will be done and work would be completed upon other 11 stations till Nov.Upon completion of work, train will be run on experimental basis through electricity upon complete track.CM Punjab will be the chief guest on the occasion .CM said that public will able to travel on train from January and its fare will be kept in the access of a common man.\

