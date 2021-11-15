UrduPoint.com

Punjab Government Committed For Welfare Of Artists: Minister

Mon 15th November 2021

Punjab Minister for Culture, Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Monday said the Punjab government was using all available resources for the welfare of artists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture, Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Monday said the Punjab government was using all available resources for the welfare of artists.

Addressing the inaugural function of Talent Hunt 2021-22 at Punjab Arts Council, as a chief guest, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was making all-out efforts to bring new talent in the province while culture policy for artists would be approved by the cabinet soon.

"Artists are our identity in the world," he remarked.

The minister said launching of the artist support fund for welfare of artists' reflected the government's priorities.

He informed that the government had increased the medical and marriage grants for artists, adding, Punjab Talent Hunt was an essential platform for the youth to express their art.

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez, said such event help explore talent of Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Director Operations Punjab Arts Council Abrar Alam, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Naheed Manzoor were also present while renowned artist Masood Khawaja hosted the event.

The Punjab Talent Hunt will feature music, fine arts, creative literature, crafts, cultural dance and theatre, while competitions will be held at district, division and provincial levels in which prizes of million worth of rupees will be awarded.

