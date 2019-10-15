UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government Decided To Take Action Against Shop Keepers For Not Displaying Rates Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Punjab government has decided to take action against the shop keepers involved in profiteering and not displaying rate lists

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Punjab government has decided to take action against the shop keepers involved in profiteering and not displaying rate lists.

.According to media reports, Punjab government introduced Toll free numbers (0800, 02345) under which public can submit complaints against profiteers.

.It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Government had asked the shop keepers to display the rate list but some shopkeepers did not comply with these orders therefore Public is facing difficulties.

