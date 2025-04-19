Punjab Government Decides To Amend Stamp Duty Act 1899
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Draft of Stamp Duty Amendment Act 2025 had been submitted to the relevant
committee of the Punjab Assembly.
According to Punjab Assembly Secretariat sources, Standing Committee will submit report in two months. In this connection a proposal is also being submitted to expand powers of Commissioner in case of underestimation of movable and immovable property,
According to the sources an appeal could be filed with Commissioner in case of underestimation of value of movable and immovable property, Commissioner will be bound to take decision within 15 days.
It is worth mentioning here that earlier, Commissioner could file an application only in case of overestimation of movable and immovable property, while there was no option of appeal in case of underestimation of value of immovable property, citizens had to bear the alleged mistake of District Collectors.
Citizens will now also be able to get a refund for unused stamp paper. The sources further informed APP that citizens would be able to get a refund if they do not use the stamp paper for 2 years. The board of Revenue will be obliged to refund unused stamp paper within 2 years.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab government decides to amend Stamp Duty Act 18996 minutes ago
-
Matric-Tech programme begins6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM distributes Rs. 510m worth buses for college students16 minutes ago
-
Moawin Foundation leadership briefs Wajiha Qamar about their initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Campaign launched25 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Attock25 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer25 minutes ago
-
Revenue record, replacement of old land records with new ones begins in AJK26 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan visit aimed at security, refugee policy, and regional ties: Aqeel Malik26 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of calligraphy opens36 minutes ago
-
Collective weddings under "Dhee Rani Programme" on 21st April36 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's lawmakers complain of water shortage for in Hyderabad46 minutes ago