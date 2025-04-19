Open Menu

Punjab Government Decides To Amend Stamp Duty Act 1899

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Draft of Stamp Duty Amendment Act 2025 had been submitted to the relevant

committee of the Punjab Assembly.

According to Punjab Assembly Secretariat sources, Standing Committee will submit report in two months. In this connection a proposal is also being submitted to expand powers of Commissioner in case of underestimation of movable and immovable property,

According to the sources an appeal could be filed with Commissioner in case of underestimation of value of movable and immovable property, Commissioner will be bound to take decision within 15 days.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier, Commissioner could file an application only in case of overestimation of movable and immovable property, while there was no option of appeal in case of underestimation of value of immovable property, citizens had to bear the alleged mistake of District Collectors.

Citizens will now also be able to get a refund for unused stamp paper. The sources further informed APP that citizens would be able to get a refund if they do not use the stamp paper for 2 years. The board of Revenue will be obliged to refund unused stamp paper within 2 years.

