UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Government Decides To Introduce Urdu As Education Medium In Primary Schools

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Punjab government decides to introduce Urdu as education medium in primary schools

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Punjab government has announced to introduce urdu as education medium in all the Primary schools from the next academic year in March 2020.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took to twitter and said, "Medium of education in all the primary schools of Punjab will be converted in ‘Urdu' from next academic year in March 2020 as whole time of teachers and students is wasted in the translation of subject instead of its understanding and students in that way don't learn something new".

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Twitter March 2020 All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customsâ€™ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

32 minutes ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

49 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

53 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

1 hour ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.