Punjab government decides to introduce Urdu as education medium in primary schools

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Punjab government has announced to introduce urdu as education medium in all the Primary schools from the next academic year in March 2020.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took to twitter and said, "Medium of education in all the primary schools of Punjab will be converted in ‘Urdu' from next academic year in March 2020 as whole time of teachers and students is wasted in the translation of subject instead of its understanding and students in that way don't learn something new".