Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir says if the PTI fails to hand over these individuals to the police, legal actions will be taken.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) The interim government of Punjab on Wednesday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to surrender the individuals described as "30-40 terrorists seeking refuge" at the residence of the former Prime Minister in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir, during a press conference in Lahore, stated that if the PTI fails to hand over these individuals to the police, legal actions will be taken. The government claims to possess credible intelligence reports confirming the presence of these alleged "terrorists" at Zaman Park, substantiated through geo-fencing.

Minister Mir expressed concern over the alarming intelligence report and accused the PTI of resembling a non-state actor. He asserted that the PTI leader had been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to surrender the "terrorists." According to Mir, the PTI leadership had planned the attack prior to Imran Khan's arrest.

The caretaker information minister further revealed that orchestrated attacks on military installations occurred during the violent protests on May 9. He emphasized that the government maintains a "zero tolerance policy" towards such actions, granting Punjab Police full authority to handle those involved in arson. The minister mentioned that the police were restrained from using weapons to prevent bloodshed in the province, specifically referring to the attack on Jinnah House.

Mir disclosed that several individuals involved in the attack on the Corps Commander House were in contact with people inside Zaman Park, and these individuals would face severe consequences as a deterrent for future similar acts.

The government has decided to try those responsible for attacking military installations in military courts. Arrested individuals are undergoing thorough scrutiny, and cases will be filed only after ensuring 100% confirmation of their involvement, according to Mir.

The information minister reiterated that the actions of the "PTI miscreants" on May 9 crossed a "red line." He mentioned that out of the identified 795 attackers, 78 were in physical remand and 609 in judicial remand. In a sarcastic tone, Mir warned that those who challenged the authority of the state would face consequences that would make them capable of participating in the Olympics.

The arrest of Imran Khan by paramilitary troops, on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau, in Islamabad on May 9 led to clashes between his supporters and security forces, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals. Numerous others, including close aides and political associates of the PTI leader, were arrested. The National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, supported the military's actions against those involved in the violence. The army had previously issued a strong statement stating that it would no longer exercise restraint against those who attacked its buildings.