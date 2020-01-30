UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Government Denies To Call IG In Provincial Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Punjab government denies to call IG in provincial assembly

The Punjab government has rebutted the news item carried by some section of the media that the IG Police of the province has been summoned to provincial assemblyIn this regards, spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said "we strongly reject the propaganda of opposition on the matter of summoning Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to Punjab Assembly"

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The Punjab government has rebutted the news item carried by some section of the media that the IG Police of the province has been summoned to provincial assemblyIn this regards, spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said "we strongly reject the propaganda of opposition on the matter of summoning Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to Punjab Assembly".In her statement , the spokesperson said that the Chief Minister's office is not holding any sort of investigation in this regard.

It is a routine matter to call administrative officers and Inspector General Police to the provincial assembly.She said that opposition parties are doing baseless and negative propaganda with regard to summoning IG Police to Punjab Assembly.

The conspiracy to create fissures between government and allied parties will always be foiled.

All coalition partners express their complete consensus on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and whole administration and IG Police are performing their duties according to guidelines given by the government.Mussarat said that nefarious designs of PML-N have been fully exposed behind such news based on negative propaganda.

The propaganda of PML-N by adopting such cheap tactics will not be able to save the ongoing split taking place within the ranks of their party. Spokesperson stated that in order to divert attention from tales of their corruption, the opposition is spending overtime on propagating negative propaganda.She said that Punjab government reserves its due right to take legal action against tv channels for airing baseless and fabricated news.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Split Jamshed Media TV All From Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts &#039;sanitation fees&#039; ..

26 minutes ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

56 minutes ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.