Punjab government denies to call IG in provincial assembly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The Punjab government has rebutted the news item carried by some section of the media that the IG Police of the province has been summoned to provincial assemblyIn this regards, spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said "we strongly reject the propaganda of opposition on the matter of summoning Inspector General Police Shoaib Dastagir to Punjab Assembly".In her statement , the spokesperson said that the Chief Minister's office is not holding any sort of investigation in this regard.

It is a routine matter to call administrative officers and Inspector General Police to the provincial assembly.She said that opposition parties are doing baseless and negative propaganda with regard to summoning IG Police to Punjab Assembly.

The conspiracy to create fissures between government and allied parties will always be foiled.

All coalition partners express their complete consensus on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and whole administration and IG Police are performing their duties according to guidelines given by the government.Mussarat said that nefarious designs of PML-N have been fully exposed behind such news based on negative propaganda.

The propaganda of PML-N by adopting such cheap tactics will not be able to save the ongoing split taking place within the ranks of their party. Spokesperson stated that in order to divert attention from tales of their corruption, the opposition is spending overtime on propagating negative propaganda.She said that Punjab government reserves its due right to take legal action against tv channels for airing baseless and fabricated news.