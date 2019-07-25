Punjab government directs IG prisons to remove AC from room of Nawaz Sharif

Punjab government has directed IG prisons to remove Air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Punjab government has directed IG prisons to remove Air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail.Punjab home department has written a letter to IG prisons at which it has been said that no accused will be given any facility without the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also no concession will be given to those who are imprisoned in money laundering charges.

IG prisons has been directed to take forthwith action and present the report within the three days.It is vital to mention here that Prime Minister Imran khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to country.