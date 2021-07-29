Punjab government earmarks Rs 400 mln for disposal station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government has earmarked Rs 400 million funds for Chungi No 9 disposal station to improve the drainage facilities in the city.

The total cost of up-gradation & environmental improvement of disposal station was Rs 3000 million while tendering process of the project has also been completed.

The drainage performance of the city would be improved further with the completion of mega project.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal said that special steps would be taken regarding the environmental improvement of the disposal station.

He said that the double pumping at Chungi No 9 and Suraj Miani disposal stations would be ended through this project and Chungi No 9 disposal station could be run on full capacity.

He said that the work would be started with rapid pace on the project after the issuance of funds. The provincial government was paying special focus on sewerage and water supply schemes in the city.

He said that the outdated lines of water supply and drainage of the city were being replaced.