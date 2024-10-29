Punjab government expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has expedited the process of cheque distribution among bar associations, so that the issues of lawyers can be resolved without any delay, as per the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The Minister for Law Punjab, Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, and Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Khalid Ranjah, distributed cheques among the presidents and general secretaries of bar associations on Tuesday afternoon. The cheques, amounting to Rs 20 million, were handed over to the presidents and general secretaries of Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Layyah, and Bahawalnagar bar associations in the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, Lahore. The Secretary for Law Punjab, Bilal Ahmad Lodhi, was also present on this occasion.
The presidents of the bar associations, Zahid Bangash, Sheikh Mhtab, Malik Fazal Hussain, and Mirza Azam, highlighted the issues faced by the lawyers. The presidents and general secretaries praised the government's immediate action for the welfare of the lawyer community.
The president of Chiniot Bar commended the construction of the Faisalabad-Chiniot Road, while the president of Layyah Bar also appreciated the government’s initiative. The president of Bahawalnagar Bar highlighted the development in southern Punjab during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.
Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth stated that, for the first time in Punjab's history, practical measures are being taken to resolve lawyers' issues. He mentioned that programs are also being developed for the training of young lawyers. He emphasized that lawyers and the government are working as one team. Malik Sohaib also said that daycare centers would be established for female lawyers and clarified that lawyers' issues are being addressed systematically, as the Chief Minister of Punjab is also taking an interest in this regard. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Khalid Ranjha added that all possible measures are being taken to resolve lawyers' issues.
