Open Menu

Punjab Government Expedites Cheque Distribution To Bar Associations To Address Lawyers' Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Punjab government expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has expedited the process of cheque distribution among bar associations, so that the issues of lawyers can be resolved without any delay, as per the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister for Law Punjab, Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, and Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Khalid Ranjah, distributed cheques among the presidents and general secretaries of bar associations on Tuesday afternoon. The cheques, amounting to Rs 20 million, were handed over to the presidents and general secretaries of Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot, Layyah, and Bahawalnagar bar associations in the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat, Lahore. The Secretary for Law Punjab, Bilal Ahmad Lodhi, was also present on this occasion.

The presidents of the bar associations, Zahid Bangash, Sheikh Mhtab, Malik Fazal Hussain, and Mirza Azam, highlighted the issues faced by the lawyers. The presidents and general secretaries praised the government's immediate action for the welfare of the lawyer community.

The president of Chiniot Bar commended the construction of the Faisalabad-Chiniot Road, while the president of Layyah Bar also appreciated the government’s initiative. The president of Bahawalnagar Bar highlighted the development in southern Punjab during the tenures of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth stated that, for the first time in Punjab's history, practical measures are being taken to resolve lawyers' issues. He mentioned that programs are also being developed for the training of young lawyers. He emphasized that lawyers and the government are working as one team. Malik Sohaib also said that daycare centers would be established for female lawyers and clarified that lawyers' issues are being addressed systematically, as the Chief Minister of Punjab is also taking an interest in this regard. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Khalid Ranjha added that all possible measures are being taken to resolve lawyers' issues.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Law Minister Road Young Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalnagar All Government Million

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

1 hour ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

5 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan