Punjab government gives historical Ramadan package, says minister

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Free flour was being provided to the citizens under the Punjab government's historical Ramadan package.

Provincial minister for Communications and Works and Excise, Bilal Afzal, expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the free flour point in Khanewal along with Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Umar Farooq were also present on this occasion.

He further said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a historical Ramadan package to the people of the province.

He said that the timing of the free flour supply has been changed and it would start from 6 am in the morning now.

The government would deliver the fruits of the Ramadan package to the citizens at all costs.

He directed officials concerned to increase the number of counters in case of a rush adding that providing free flour in a dignified manner was the right of the citizens and their responsibility.

Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak said that he was personally monitoring the supply of free flour in the division and that better arrangements are our prime priority.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu while giving a briefing said that over four bags of free flour have been distributed across the district so far.

DPO said that foolproof security arrangements have been made by the police. The minister reviewed the flour supply and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.