Punjab Government Has Released Rs 800m Released For Nishtar-II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Punjab government has released Rs 800m released for Nishtar-II

The Punjab government has released Rs 800 million for construction of the Nishtar hospital-II

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has released Rs 800 million for construction of the Nishtar hospital-II.

This was said by Commissioner Shanul Haq here on Wednesday during his visit to the site, Pul Balel.

He said Rs 9 billion would be spent on the project which was being constructed at an area of 58 acres.

The commissioner said that work on the project had been started, adding that during the current year, Rs two billion would be spent.

Shanul Haq said the hospital would comprise of 500 beds.

According to Dr Ejaz Masood, 120 beds at trauma, 60 neuro, 60 arthro, 60 surgery, 50 medicines, 50 gynae, 50 intensive care unit and 50 beds at children ward would be introduced.

