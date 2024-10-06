Punjab government intensifies efforts to reduce severity of smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government is striving for adoption of a holistic approach to address the issue of air pollution and smog across the province and to avoid the situation this year, it has intensified working on an anti-smog plan since April.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government took several measures to combat smog from April to September, focusing on agriculture, transport, environment, industry, energy, education and health sectors. To reduce the intensity of smog, the government has accelerated its actions, as the severity of smog has made life haram for the citizens from October to February for many years.

According to official statistics, 12,540 industrial units were checked in 6 months from April to September, while issuing notices to 4,403 industrial setups, while 117 units were demolished. Likewise, 594 units were sealed and cases were registered against 361, fines of Rs.70 million were separately imposed.

In addition, during the checking of 75,881 vehicles, challans of 18069 vehicles and routes of 24 vehicles were canceled, while 13678 vehicles, emitting smoke were closed and fined 32 million rupees.

Similarly, 8810 construction work inspections were made in 6 months. The sites were checked, 26 were sealed and 376 were given notices. According to the statistics, 38,528 kilns were visited, notices were issued to 9,617 and 240 were demolished, 1012 kilns were closed and cases were registered against 217 and a fine of Rs89 million was also imposed.

Similarly, in the anti-plastic campaign, 59,389 inspections were conducted, 191 complaints were registered with the Environmental Magistrate, 19 lakh rupees were fined, in the plantation campaign 3 crore 60 lakh trees were planted in Punjab and 48 lakh saplings were planted in Lahore alone.

Special committees were formed in rural areas to control the burning of crop residues, green transport project was launched across Punjab in the context of transport, 5,000 electric buses will be introduced across Punjab. Meanwhile, 1,000 will run in the first phase, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has recently approved 24 e-buses while the e-bike scheme for students is also going on successfully.

Furthermore, devices will be installed at various intersections of the city to check the rate of pollution, Safe City cameras has accelerated efforts in identifying vehicles emitting smoke. In this connection, 2,000 interns will be kept for 3 months to monitor the environment in Lahore, Faisalabad to ban plastic. additionally, anti-smog squad has been appointed in Gujranwala, that will monitor the emission of toxic gases from the industries.

It is worth mentioning here that the checking of the industries will also continue with the help of drones.

Following the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has accelerated the supervision of the violating smoke-emitting vehicles while actively engaging in different crackdowns to prevent smog and protect the environment. Including Lahore, various operations against vehicles, factories, and kiln owners causing smog are ongoing throughout the province.

The spokesperson for Punjab police told APP in this connection that since the first January of this year, 729 accused have been arrested and 939 cases registered during an anti-smog crackdown. In the provincial capital, 71 accused have been arrested and 180 cases have been registered during anti-smog operations. He said that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed an acceleration of the anti-smog crackdown in industrial areas, on highways, and at other relevant locations.

To a query, the police spokesperson further informed that the importance of expediting actions against vehicles causing smog is being monitored through Safe City cameras. In this connection the Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police have been directed to intensify measures against smog-causing vehicles on highways.

Punjab IG Dr. Usman Anwar has recently stated that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the Environment Department in combating smog, by ordering immediate action against vehicles, factories, and open burning in fields that was contributing a great share to smog throughout the province.

Furthermore, all field officers have been directed to ensure strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, actions against kiln owners, and garbage burning to enhance the environmental protection efforts.

Noted environmentalist Mahmood Khalid Qamar told APP that the higher air quality index in the morning in Lahore has grown up, and suggested doubling water sprinkling on roads by Wasa, PHA, and LWMC to combat smog. He said people should wear masks to minimise the effects of smog on their health. The reason for the high air quality index is India’s crop residue burning, he informed.

Environment friendly solutions along with solid policies are required to make significant improvements in the pollution levels in Lahore, that has consistently featured in World’s top 10 most polluted cities since 2017, he said.