Punjab government launches innovative 'Smart Classroom' project with Huawei

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road.

This cutting-edge initiative, developed in collaboration with Huawei, represents a major leap forward in transforming education in Punjab by integrating advanced technology into the classroom said a news release issued by Huawei on Monday.

The Smart Classroom Project is a key component of the “Back to School” enrollment campaign. It introduces state-of-the-art technology, including cameras that record lectures, allowing students to review and engage with lessons outside of class time. This initiative aims to enhance educational quality and make learning more interactive and accessible.

Huawei’s support is remarkable for this project, highlighting its strong commitment to advancing educational innovation.

By integrating Huawei’s advanced technology, Punjab sets a new benchmark for educational excellence and technological integration in schools.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of the project, stating, “Incorporating Huawei’s technology into our classrooms is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to every student in Punjab. Our goal is to elevate every government school to the standards of the best private institutions.”

The initiative is also a part of Punjab’s broader strategy to boost its IT industry and establish itself as a hub for technological innovation.

The Smart Classroom Project aligns with the government’s vision of nurturing talent and driving economic growth through technology.

Key figures at the event included Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made this project possible.

With the partnership, the Punjab government and Huawei are making progress towards enhancing the educational experience, providing students with the resources necessary to thrive in a digital era.