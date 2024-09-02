Open Menu

Punjab Government Launches Innovative 'Smart Classroom' Project With Huawei

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Punjab government launches innovative 'Smart Classroom' project with Huawei

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road.

This cutting-edge initiative, developed in collaboration with Huawei, represents a major leap forward in transforming education in Punjab by integrating advanced technology into the classroom said a news release issued by Huawei on Monday.

The Smart Classroom Project is a key component of the “Back to School” enrollment campaign. It introduces state-of-the-art technology, including cameras that record lectures, allowing students to review and engage with lessons outside of class time. This initiative aims to enhance educational quality and make learning more interactive and accessible.

Huawei’s support is remarkable for this project, highlighting its strong commitment to advancing educational innovation.

By integrating Huawei’s advanced technology, Punjab sets a new benchmark for educational excellence and technological integration in schools.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of the project, stating, “Incorporating Huawei’s technology into our classrooms is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to every student in Punjab. Our goal is to elevate every government school to the standards of the best private institutions.”

The initiative is also a part of Punjab’s broader strategy to boost its IT industry and establish itself as a hub for technological innovation.

The Smart Classroom Project aligns with the government’s vision of nurturing talent and driving economic growth through technology.

Key figures at the event included Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made this project possible.

With the partnership, the Punjab government and Huawei are making progress towards enhancing the educational experience, providing students with the resources necessary to thrive in a digital era.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Student Road Progress Hub Event Government Industry Best Huawei

Recent Stories

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

15 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

16 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

16 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

18 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

18 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

18 minutes ago
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

18 minutes ago
 LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

15 minutes ago
 Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educat ..

Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions

12 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

2 hours ago
 Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG ..

Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

12 minutes ago
 Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despi ..

Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan