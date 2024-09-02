Punjab Government Launches Innovative 'Smart Classroom' Project With Huawei
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has unveiled the Smart Classroom Project at the government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road.
This cutting-edge initiative, developed in collaboration with Huawei, represents a major leap forward in transforming education in Punjab by integrating advanced technology into the classroom said a news release issued by Huawei on Monday.
The Smart Classroom Project is a key component of the “Back to School” enrollment campaign. It introduces state-of-the-art technology, including cameras that record lectures, allowing students to review and engage with lessons outside of class time. This initiative aims to enhance educational quality and make learning more interactive and accessible.
Huawei’s support is remarkable for this project, highlighting its strong commitment to advancing educational innovation.
By integrating Huawei’s advanced technology, Punjab sets a new benchmark for educational excellence and technological integration in schools.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz highlighted the significance of the project, stating, “Incorporating Huawei’s technology into our classrooms is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality education to every student in Punjab. Our goal is to elevate every government school to the standards of the best private institutions.”
The initiative is also a part of Punjab’s broader strategy to boost its IT industry and establish itself as a hub for technological innovation.
The Smart Classroom Project aligns with the government’s vision of nurturing talent and driving economic growth through technology.
Key figures at the event included Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, underscoring the collaborative efforts that made this project possible.
With the partnership, the Punjab government and Huawei are making progress towards enhancing the educational experience, providing students with the resources necessary to thrive in a digital era.
Recent Stories
Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad
Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi
Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..
New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC
Father, son injured in Leopard attack
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day
LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab
Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization
Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister
Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi16 minutes ago
-
Father, son injured in Leopard attack18 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day18 minutes ago
-
DC visits District Health office Nawabshah30 minutes ago
-
LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab15 minutes ago
-
PWPA Chairperson meets domestic violence victim, assures justice31 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack on girl, 2 women in Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sheikhupura Road31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles demise of Sardar Saleem's mother in law31 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held on EPA’s role in enforcing environmental regulations31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles demise of Governor Punjab’s mother-in-law41 minutes ago