Punjab government paying special focus on infrastructure improvement of South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar has said that Punjab government was paying special focus on infrastructure improvement of the region to extend best facilities to masses.

While talking to United Nations Representative who called on him at his office here Friday, he stated that huge funds have been allocated for various uplift projects of South Punjab during the current fiscal year.

ACS said that the government would seek the technical help of non-government organizations and the private sector so that the development projects could be completed as per international standards.

He informed that a training session would be conducted in collaboration with UN for the national departments and secretaries during the ongoing month for a better working relationship.

Mr Saqib said that the government machinery could perform better in the health and education sectors with the assistance of private sector.

He said that orders were issued to all departments for timely completion of uplift projects and to ensuring good governance for the provision of benefits of sub-secretariat to the masses in true spirit