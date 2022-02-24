UrduPoint.com

Punjab Government Performance Far Better Than Sindh Govt: Sadaqat Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Punjab government performance far better than Sindh govt: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday claimed that the government of Punjab under the leadership of Usman Buzdar was performing far better than the corrupt government of Sindh.

"Despite generating revenue, the people of Sindh are still forced to live in the worst conditions due to PPP governments' corrupt practices as compared to other provinces, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He further expressed his confidence that the Federal government with its allied parties are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and would fulfill the national agenda of people's prosperity.

He said the elements in the opposition would again fail and their desires would not become reality.

"People know that in the past these same parties destroyed the economy, he said, adding, rejected elements are confused to see the country moving in the right direction".

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation for change.

Ending corruption and looting is our top priority, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Same Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

15 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

16 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

16 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>