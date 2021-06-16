UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government Presents People Friendly Budget

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Punjab government has presented the largest development budget in the history of the province with special focus to eliminate poverty and unemployment, District President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Rawalpindi Shehyar Riaz said

Establishment of higher education institutions in every district is another big step towards making the country a state like 'Madina,' he said that the education sector will be receiving the highest share in the Punjab budget 2021-22 with Rs442 billion allocated for it for the next fiscal year.

Spending on education will be 17% of the total Punjab budget. The education budget is 13% higher than it was last year.

He said, Punjab government has laid foundation for bright future of Pakistan. The health budget saw a hike of 30%. The Punjab government will be spending Rs369.3 billion on the health sector next fiscal year, he added.

The provincial government will also be spending Rs204.3 billion on infrastructure with an increase of 58% as compared to the previous year. The opposition is criticizing the budget just for the sake of political interests.

The development budget is set at Rs560 billion, which is 66.2% higher than the last year's Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Rs337 billion.

He said, the government would establish professional educational institutions in remote and far-flung areas of the province.

He said, the establishment of a university in every district of the province is a revolutionary step which would help bring prosperity.

He said, the government tried to focus the welfare of the workers, farmers, the government employees and people from all walks of life.

He said that in order to provide permanent relief to the people against inflation, 'Sahulat' bazaars are being set up across the province and for this purpose the government has allocated Rs 1.5 billion in 2021-22 financial year budget.

Record funds have also been allocated for education, health and clean drinking water projects, he added.

A 10% increase for each salary and pension for government employees has been announced.

